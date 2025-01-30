It is one of only 32 examples ever built, with the mid-engined 250 LM (for Le Mans) first presented at the Paris Motor Show in 1963. All models featured a V12 engine and tubular chassis carried over with only minor modifications from the closely related 250 P prototype. Enclosed berlinetta bodywork by coachbuilder Scaglietti was new, however, and fine-tuned in the wind tunnel. It also incorporated flying buttress rear pillars first introduced for the 330 P sports-prototype.

While originally conceived to race in the road-based GT category of the World Sports Car Championship, the FIA ruled the 250 LM could contest only the prototype class – the domain of purpose-built racecars. This meant outright victory was unlikely for the new 320 cv two-seater.

Chassis 05893 was completed in late 1964, recorded as the sixth 250 LM ever built and first delivered to Luigi Chinetti Motors in Connecticut. Though initially sold to private owners as a road-legal car, it soon returned to Chinetti who prepared it for competition with his Ferrari-supported North American Racing Team. Notable upgrades included a longer, more aerodynamically efficient nose by coachbuilder Piero Drogo.