Black Beauty

This is the story of a very special Ferrari 166 Inter — first ‘born’ in 1950, then ‘reborn’ in 2019. While this particular model, bodied by Stabilimenti Farina, may not be the most beautiful rossa of all time, it is surely a work of art. And it was the appreciation of this car as an oeuvre that led Belgian cinema industry entrepreneurs Nicolas and Joost Bert to take on a costly restoration. As Nicolas Bert – who shares the pleasures and the ‘burdens’ of the reborn 166’s ownership with his father, Joost – explains: “It is a unique object. And it’s ours”.

Asked why these very first Ferrari cars have such allure – aside from their being the progenitors of a legend – Nicolas responds: “I think it depends on simplicity, on their essential beauty. The car’s lines, when examined closely, are simple. The shape is pure and, in some respects, more modern than that of other Ferrari of the same period. Just look at the rectangular radiator grille".