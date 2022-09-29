TEAM PARTNER



Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company, with a diverse workforce of around 77,000 people who hail from every corner of the globe.

The company is dedicated to doing something very dramatic – replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as fast as possible.That’s why it counts a total of over 400 dedicated scientists, engineers, and technicians developing less harmful alternatives to cigarettes at two Research & Development sites in Switzerland and Singapore. It’s the biggest shift in company’s history and the right one for consumers, the company itself, shareholders and society.PMI is on a journey that will last for years but along the way it will work to improve, evolve its business, radically transform the industry through scientific and technological innovation and by promoting a constructive dialogue. Mission Winnow is the showcase of this transformation. It is the story of human-powered progress, transparency, facts over preconceptions and the relentless pursuit of excellence. And while it takes time to create bonds and build trust, Mission Winnow is a chance to start a conversation and create an open opportunity to be heard.The company will continuously aim at upgrading processes, products and services to show proof of an absolute commitment to every day, becoming a better organization. That is winnowing.