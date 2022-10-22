Free practice 3: Charles second, Carlos third

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest in the third and final free practice session for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

40 laps. At the start of the session, Charles went out on Soft tyres, while Carlos opted for the Mediums. The Monegasque posted a time of 1’36”765 and the Spaniard stopped the clocks in 1’36”894. They both pitted to change onto new Soft tyres with which they set their best times: 1’36”145 for Leclerc and 1’36”271 for Sainz. Charles did a total of 17 laps, while Carlos completed 23. Qualifying gets underway at 17 local (24 CET).