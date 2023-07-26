The Scuderia to take part in the F1 Academy, through its Ferrari Driver Academy

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that, as from 2024, it will have an involvement in the F1 Academy championship, the single-seater all-female series, set up by Formula 1. Next year, all ten Formula 1 teams will have one car in its livery on the F1 Academy grid and in the case of Scuderia Ferrari, that car will race in the colours of the Ferrari Driver Academy, with one of its female students at the wheel.

The girls. Currently there are two female students at the FDA, Spain’s Maya Weug and Brazil’s Aurelia Nobels, who both came from the Women in Motorsport Commission’s Girls on Track-Rising Stars initiative, of which the Ferrari Driver Academy is the main partner. The fourth edition of this talent-spotting programme will take place at the end of the year, with the winner given the opportunity of joining the FDA.