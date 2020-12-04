Technical department reorganisation continues at Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow

Enrico Cardile in charge of the new Chassis area, while Simone Resta moves to Haas F1 Team

As from 1st January 2021, Simone Resta is relinquishing his position as head of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’s Chassis Engineering department to strengthen the technical operation at the Haas F1 Team. His current role within the new Chassis area will be taken over by Enrico Cardile.

Other areas as laid out in the organisational changes announced on 22nd July, remain the same, with Enrico Gualtieri heading the Power Unit division and Sporting Director Laurent Mekies in charge of track activities.

Mattia Binotto Team Principal & Managing Director

"The structure of Scuderia Ferrari evolves rapidly, staying ahead of the game. As from 2021, with the introduction of new regulations, all of us will be facing new challenges that we must tackle with pragmatism and an open mind, which is in fact what we started to do with the organisational changes announced a few months ago.

It is why we believe that our long-term relationship with Haas, dating back to when it first came into Formula 1, should be the basis for both parties to benefit from any possible synergy, consistent with what is defined in the FIA regulations. With that idea in mind, we are pleased to announce that the highly rated Simone Resta will move to strengthen the American team’s technical department as from the start of next year.

This is a further step in the process of continuous evolution of the team’s technical department. Simone, whom we thank for his efforts to date, will have an important role within a team that has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Formula 1. It has just strengthened an already very close relationship with the Scuderia by taking on Ferrari Driver Academy driver Mick Schumacher. Within the Scuderia, Enrico Cardile will now be tasked with coordinating the technical and human resources directly linked to performance development and the design of the car."