One week on Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel appeared again in the FIA press conference which features a new version of meetings with the media... or in fact virtually from a secure room in the paddock at the Spielberg track. For the first time in its history Formula 1 is returning to the same track for the second time in a row. But the name of the race itself is changing, from the 33rd Austrian Grand Prix to the first ever Styrian Grand Prix.

Updates. There will be some aerodynamic updates on the SF1000 in a bid to make the cars more competitive, and this was the first question put to the drivers. The first to speak was Charles: “A week ago we saw that we had some weak points. We knew that and the team at Maranello have been very good at moving fast to manage to introduce these developments already this weekend,” he confirmed. “I think it’s important to use the chance to race again on the same track that this unusual calendar offers us because it will give us an opportunity to carry out a more meaningful comparison.”



Regaining a good feeling. Seb also spoke about the performance of the car: “Naturally I can’t wait to get back into the car because it’s what I love doing most, but even more so given the fact that the team will bring some updates that ought to make us take a step forward when it comes to performance. As for me in particular, I want to work to regain the good feeling that I had last Friday but that I then wasn’t able to find again on Saturday and in the race. The double weekend on the same track will give us perfect conditions to be able to carry out all the comparisons that will be useful to us.”



Targets. The two Scuderia Ferrari drivers are staying realistic: “We expect the developments that have been brought here will help us improve our performance but the aims for this race cannot be too different from those we had a week ago,” said Charles. “Without a bit of luck it’s likely that I wouldn’t have been able to get on the podium last Sunday, but on our side we should stress that we didn’t make a single mistake. That teaches us that even in negative moments it’s important to stay confident and to be ready to make the most of any opportunity.”



Meeting. At the end of the press conference the drivers met up with their engineers as usual for the start of weekend meeting. Like most of the other drivers, Charles and Seb didn’t do their traditional track walk, given that little has changed on the circuit compared to a week ago. Tomorrow they will return to the track for free practice: the first 90-minute session starts at 1100 CET, with the second session starting at 1500.

