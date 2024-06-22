Quali recap: Charles fifth, Carlos sixth

It’s time for Spanish Grand Prix qualifying. The air temperature at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit is 24 degrees and the track is at 37.

Q1. Both Ferrari drivers wait a short while for track conditions to improve before venturing out for the first part of the session. They aim to make the cut using just one set of Soft tyres, which they manage with two excellent laps: 1’12”257 for the Monegasque and 1’12”403 for the Spaniard.

Q2. New Soft tyres for both Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers. Carlos laps in 1’11”874, Charles posts a 1’12”038 as both of them go through to the final phase.

Q3. Carlos and Charles both have two sets of new Soft tyres for the final shoot-out. On the first run the Spaniard laps in 1’11”915, Charles posts a 1’11”949. On their second attempt at pole they both improve, Leclerc to 1’11”731, Sainz to 1’11”736 and for a moment they are second and third behind Max Verstappen. But then Lando Norris crosses the line to secure pole. Before the session ends, the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell beat the Ferrari times with laps in 1’11”701 and 1”11”703, thus relegating the SF-24s to the third row.