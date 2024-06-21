Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Free practice 1: Carlos third, Charles 11th

    Montmelò 21 giugno 2024

    Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and eleventh respectively in the first free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

    57 laps. Carlos and Charles started the session on Hard tyres, setting times of 1’15”899 and 1’16”094. They then switched to the Medium compound on which Sainz posted a 1’14”572, while Leclerc had to abort his lap when an incident involving Fernando Alonso brought out the red flag. At the restart, the Monegasque set a time of 1’15”434. Towards the end of the session both cars were fuelled up and sent out on Medium tyres. Carlos completed 31 laps and his team-mate did 26.