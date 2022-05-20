Free practice 2: Charles first, Carlos fourth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and fourth fastest in the second free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix.

60 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on the Medium tyre to complete their evaluation of all the Pirelli compounds available in Barcelona. In the middle part of the session, both F1-75s were running the Soft tyre with which the Monegasque posted a 1’19’670 and the Spaniard did a 1’19”990. In the final half hour of track time they ran with a heavier fuel load. Leclerc completed 29 laps, two fewer than Sainz.



Programme. The third free practice session starts tomorrow at 13 CET, followed by qualifying at 16.

