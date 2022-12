Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz prepared for qualifying in the final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

35 laps. The two SF21s ran just the Soft compound tyre, completing 35 laps, 17 with Charles, the best in 1’18”308 and 18 with Carlos, the quickest being a 1’18”410.

Programme. Qualifying starts at 15 CET this afternoon, while the Spanish Grand Prix starts at the same time tomorrow.