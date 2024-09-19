Charles: A desire to go one better

Charles Leclerc is keen to fight back after finishing second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following a race-long duel with Oscar Piastri and is in confident mood prior to the start of tomorrow’s free practice. “I think that at this track too we have the potential to do well and can fight for the win,” he said when talking to the media in the Singapore paddock.

Race by race. Charles has had a strong run in recent races with four consecutive podium finishes, including the win in the Italian Grand Prix. However, he is under no illusions when it comes to the championship battle. “We have to take it one race at a time, because while it’s true we expect to be competitive here, it’s equally the case that not until Austin will we get a clear idea of how effective are the updates we introduced in Monza. I expect McLaren to be very competitive to the end of the season and that Red Bull will be on the pace again soon, so I think the end of the championship will be very interesting with everything to play for. But it’s best not to build up expectation too much. I’d say we have more of a chance in the Constructors’ title because this season, we have always been able to maximise our result and that has allowed to still be in the fight, even though some races did not go as well as expected,” concluded Leclerc.