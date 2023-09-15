Free practice 2: Ferrari drivers first and second again

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were first and second fastest in the second free practice session at the Marina Bay circuit, repeating the FP1 performance but with the positions switched.

53 laps. Carlos and Charles first went out on Medium tyres setting times of 1’33”303 and 1’33”794 respectively, before improving to 1’33”213 and 1’32”974. They then switched to Soft tyres for qualifying simulation runs: Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’32”120 while Charles posted a 1’32”138. With 20 minutes remaining, the work focused on race simulation, with a heavy fuel load and the Medium tyres from the earlier runs.