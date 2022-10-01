Free practice 3: Charles fastest, Carlos third in the wet

On a wet track, Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in the final free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, while his Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was third.

Long wait. The session actually only lasted a little over 20 minutes, as for the first half hour, the race director closed pitlane as there was too much water on track. Sainz went out on full wets, while Charles opted for Intermediates. The Spaniard posted a time of 2’08”662, while the Monegasque stopped the clocks in 2’04”616, before improving to 1’57”782, the fastest time overall. Carlos also switched to intermediate tyres, with his best time being a 1’58”848. Charles did 11 laps and Carlos completed 12.