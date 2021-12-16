Scuderia Ferrari renews its partnership with Kaspersky

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that it has renewed a multi-year partnership agreement with Kaspersky, a world leader in the field of cyber security and data protection. The collaboration dates back to 2010 and was renewed in 2015, while this further renewal sees its scope expand, as Kaspersky will now also be an Official Partner for the FDA Esports Team, the department that, since 2019, deals with virtual motorsport within the Ferrari Driver Academy.

As part of the partnership, Kaspersky provides several essential services, including the constant protection of Ferrari data both in its Maranello headquarters and at the race tracks around the world. The company logo will feature on the drivers’ and team members’ helmets and clothing at all official Scuderia events, as well as on the shirts worn by the FDA Esports Team sim drivers and on the Ferrari cars in the various games platforms with which the Maranello marque is involved.





Mattia Binotto

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal & Managing Director

"We are pleased to renew our partnership with Kaspersky and in fact to increase its scope. Our two companies have much in common, such as a policy of striving for technological excellence and a culture of teamwork. For over a decade, Kaspersky has played a key role for Scuderia Ferrari, protecting our data both at the track and in Maranello and it is important that we can count on such a reliable partner when it comes to such a delicate aspect in the life of a team. We are also happy that our collaboration has been extended into the world of esports, which is growing fast and is vital when it comes to promoting motorsport to a wider and younger audience."