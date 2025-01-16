Ferrari presents the brand-new partnership with UniCredit

Ferrari’s multi-year partnership with UniCredit, the leading pan-European bank was first announced in September 2024.

Bridging tradition and innovation, the renowned Italian companies share a passion for high performance and excellence, of the shared value of inclusivity, and the desire to give back to their respective communities.

Scuderia Ferrari HP is planning together with UniCredit a joint event in Milan, the home city of UniCredit.



In a press conference held today at UniCredit’s headquarters in Milan, featuring Andrea Orcel, UniCredit Group CEO, and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna, further details of the multi-year premium partnership, that was first announced in September 2024, have been revealed. This collaboration brings together two major Italian companies in an exciting synergy focused on innovation and delivering new services and experiences for Scuderia Ferrari HP fans and UniCredit customers.

To celebrate the partnership, UniCredit is planning together with Scuderia Ferrari HP a joint event to take place in March 2025 in Milan, the home city of UniCredit, providing an exciting launchpad for the partnership that the city and sporting community can enjoy.

This new partnership kicks off just as seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton joins Scuderia Ferrari HP to team up with Charles Leclerc, a graduate of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and one of the sport’s most impressive talents. Together, they form a driver line-up poised to deliver thrilling performances on the track. With UniCredit’s support, unique opportunities will be created to connect the team with the global community, such as exclusive events, shared storytelling, and initiatives that showcase the synergy between these two iconic Italian brands. UniCredit will bring added value to its customer base and stakeholders offering them the chance the excitement and precision of Formula 1 in memorable ways.

Sharing a commitment to high-performance – for Scuderia Ferrari HP, on the track, while UniCredit is driven by delivering financial solutions that empower clients and communities to progress – the partners will also collaborate to develop new banking opportunities for Ferrari fans and clients of the pan-European bank.

Ferrari and UniCredit are equally committed to sustainability and inclusivity within their institutions and across the world. Ferrari is on a journey to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and is committed to giving back to the communities it reaches with a focus on education. Similarly, UniCredit is advancing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals through impactful initiatives and has a track record of strong partnerships with its clients in helping them achieving their ESG agenda. On the social side the UniCredit Foundation’s Edu-Fund Platform has allocated €14 million to combat educational poverty. These shared values underline a partnership dedicated to fostering a sustainable and equitable future through tangible actions.

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with UniCredit, a bank that embodies the same spirit of innovation and excellence that defines our brand. Together with them, we will celebrate our heritage and continue to redefine the limits of possible in racing and financial worlds. This collaboration represents a further commitment to our clients, fans, and communities, ensuring they are at the heart of every initiative. United, we look forward to a future filled with passion and performance.”

Andrea Orcel, UniCredit Group CEO, said: “UniCredit is extremely proud to launch this landmark partnership with a fellow Italian brand that respects its proud heritage, while looking globally and towards the future. Our multi-year partnership with Ferrari marks a new phase of collaboration, building a bridge between the worlds of finance and racing based on a strongly held, shared commitment: towards delivering our best for people in the right way. Working together, we will provide high-performance financial solutions that empower our clients and communities to progress, and ensure that Ferrari’s fans can get as close to the action as possible.”