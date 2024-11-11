Scuderia Ferrari HP celebrates together with Paramount the release of Gladiator II

Scuderia Ferrari HP is thrilled to team up with Paramount Pictures for an exclusive, one-off collaboration celebrating the release of Gladiator II, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 2000 film. This collaboration honours a story of ambition and resilience - values that resonate deeply with Scuderia Ferrari HP. At the heart of this partnership is a shared reverence for heritage and the relentless will to progress, celebrating a legacy of excellence while pushing forward into new realms.

As part of this initiative, Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will attend the Gladiator II global premiere in London, wearing custom-made tuxedos designed by Ferrari’s Creative Director, Rocco Iannone, and adding a dynamic racing presence to the film’s launch. This unique collaboration will also extend across digital and TV channels, allowing fans to experience the thrilling synergy of storytelling and continuous pursuit of excellence shared by Paramount Pictures and Scuderia Ferrari HP.

“We’re excited to join Paramount Pictures in celebrating Gladiator II, a name as famous in cinema as Scuderia Ferrari HP is in racing. Together, we’re bringing our fans into a new realm of entertainment that highlights our shared legacy of innovation and excellence”, said Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Lorenzo Giorgetti. “With actors Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, and Fred Hechinger joining us at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Ferrari collections and custom-made looks, this collaboration brings Ferrari Lifestyle to center stage, creating a unique blend of cinematic and motorsport flair.”

Paramount Pictures’ President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution Marc Weinstock, said “Gladiator II is bringing audiences an epic viewing experience with scope and scale that is second-to-none. It only made sense that we team up with the most iconic, adrenaline-pumping and exhilarating motorsports team and brand.”