Scuderia Ferrari HP announces a multi-year agreement with IBM as a Premium Partner

Working with this global leader in technology and consulting will take the team into a new dimension when it comes to digital solutions and fan engagement

Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce a multi-year agreement with IBM, a leading provider of technology and consulting expertise, effective from January 1 2025. This partnership brings together two benchmark companies that share a love of challenges, innovation, excellence and the pursuit of high performance. With Scuderia Ferrari HP’s great experience in Formula 1 and IBM’s cutting-edge technology, the aim of the partnership is to redefine digital transformation for what is related to fan experience and fan engagement both on and off the race track.



Scuderia Ferrari HP and IBM both believe in harnessing the power of technology to achieve the best results. The partnership will implement solutions that will drive fan engagement to a whole new level, transforming the fan experience through innovative technologies, while making the most of Scuderia Ferrari HP's digital ecosystem. As the Team’s Premium Partner in IT Consulting, IBM will leverage its expertise and tools to create cutting-edge digital solutions to bring fans straight to the heart of the action.



The partnership with IBM will include various initiatives aimed at entertaining the Scuderia fanbase with a high level profile platform for interactive content, all while taking digital accessibility to the next level. Both companies are committed to finding new ways to engage with a younger audience and apply new technologies to ensure a sustainable and inclusive digital future.

Lorenzo Giorgetti - Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Ferrari

We are proud to launch this partnership with IBM, one of the most prestigious companies in the world offering technology and consulting expertise. Our two companies share values such as the pursuit of excellence and the desire to always keep pushing the boundaries in our respective spheres of activity, as well as combining our technology and skills to pursue the highest quality and cutting-edge technology. IBM, like Ferrari, seeks out talented people to grow its team and it is therefore the perfect partner to bring a new dimension to motorsport enthusiasts and our loyal fans at a time when Formula 1 has never been so popular with youngsters. The collaboration with IBM will see us offering Scuderia Ferrari HP fans unprecedented experiences that will open the doors of the Scuderia to the outside world, as well as collaborating together on many other fronts to create activations that will generate value for both brands.

Jonathan Adashek - Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications, IBM

In Formula 1, seconds matter whether it’s on or off the track. The ability for Scuderia Ferrari HP to quickly deliver world-class insights from their abundant data will only happen through the benefit of technology. Bringing together its passionate fanbase, historic prominence, and the latest innovative data and analytics solutions uniquely positions Scuderia Ferrari HP to grow global engagement while also modernizing and scaling its digital operations.