Sprint qualifying: Charles third, Carlos fifth

At the Interlagos circuit, it’s time for the fifth Sprint Qualifying of the season. Air temperature is 22 degrees, the track is at 37.

SQ1. As per the regulations, all the cars are on Medium tyres. Charles starts with a 1’11”654 and Carlos posts a 1’12”257. They continue lapping and both improve: The Monegasque gets down to 1’10”453, the Spaniard does a 1’10”503. Leclerc goes even quicker, fourth fastest in 1’10”388 and Sainz also goes through to the next part.

SQ2. Everyone is still on Medium tyres. Carlos posts a 1’09”500, Charles a 1’09”719, followed by a 1’09”248, which sees them through to the final part.

SQ3. Soft tyres for the final mini-session and just one run for both Ferrari drivers. Charles stops the clocks in 1’09”153 which puts him third fastest. Carlos is one tenth slower in 1’09257 and is fifth fastest. The Sprint race starts tomorrow at 11.00 local time (15.00 CET).