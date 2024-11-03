Qualifying recap: Charles sixth, Carlos in the barriers

Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix starts in the rain, having been postponed from yesterday when the rain was too heavy to run the session, after which failing light meant it could not take place. Air temperature is 20 degrees, the track is at 23.

Q1. The cars queue up at the pit lane exit because of concern that the rain will intensify during the session. All the cars are fitted with extreme wet tyres. Carlos kicks off with a 1’31”337, Charles a 1’32”986. On his second attempt, the Spaniard puts in a 1’31”048 and the Monegasque is second quickest in 1’29”839. Just after he crosses the line, the session is red flagged after Franco Colapinto goes off at turn 3. There is still a lot of standing water when the session resumes, although the rain is easing off. Carlos improves to 1’30”904 and then to 1’30”303 and both Ferraris go through to Q2.

Q2. Extreme wets for everyone, except Oscar Piastri. Charles is on a used set, while Carlos is on new ones and starts with a 1’29”406. Leclerc posts a 1’29”332, before both SF-24s pit to switch to Intermediate tyres. Unfortunately, while trying to get his tyres up to temperature, Carlos loses control of the car between turns 1 and 2 and crashes into the barrier, damaging the rear end of the car. Red flag. The session resumes with just under six minutes remaining. Charles gets down to 1’26”097 to go through to Q3, while Lance Stroll causes yet another red flag, crashing at turn 3.

Q3. There are nine cars in Q3 all on Intermediates. Leclerc begins with a 1’26”018 and cannot complete a second lap because Fernando Alonso crashes at turn 11, bringing out yet another red flag. The session has only just resumed when Alex Albon has a big crash at turn 1, so there is only time for one flying lap, with Charles improving to 1’24”525 and he has to settle for sixth place.



