São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 by Francesco Mortarino

Francesco Mortarino, born in 1978, is a talented Italian illustrator and comic artist. Thanks to his background in advertising design, he has developed a distinctive and recognizable artistic style. Since 2008, he has collaborated with prestigious Italian publishers, such as Sergio Bonelli Editore, and international companies, including IDW and Boom Studios in the U.S. market. In 2022, he worked on a series dedicated to the Power Rangers and is currently working for Marvel on Avengers and Nyx. Additionally, he collaborates with the Dungeons & Dragons franchise and works on some of Sergio Bonelli Editore’s most beloved series, such as Nathan Never, Orfani, and The New Adventures in Color of Martin Mystère.