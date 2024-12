Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and fourth fastest respectively in the one and only free practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix.

60 laps. Charles and Carlos started out on Hard tyres setting times of 1’23”702 and 1’24”089 respectively. Leclerc then improved to 1’23”419 and Carlos to 1’23”538 and then 1’23”068. They then switched to the Softs to set their best times: Charles in 1’21”952 and Carlos in 1’22”535. They each completed 30 laps.