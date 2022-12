Losail 20 novembre 2021

The third and final free practice session saw the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, finish sixth and ninth respectively.



34 laps. Both drivers ran just the Soft tyres, completing 17 laps each. Carlos’ best time was a 1’23”048, while Charles stopped the clocks in 1’23”276.



Programme. Qualifying gets underway at 17 local (15 CET.)