277 laps on the last day at Abu Dhabi

The one day post-season test at the Yas Marina circuit has brought the curtain down on the longest Formula 1 season ever, with its 24 races and two test sessions. Driving for Scuderia Ferrari HP today were Charles Leclerc, Antonio Fuoco and Arthur Leclerc, these last two both driving what was, up until Sunday night, Carlos Sainz’s car, as part of the Young Driver Test. The “young drivers” from all the teams were running this year’s Pirelli tyres, while the other cars were fitted with compounds to be used next season. Charles competed 136 laps, while Antonio did 73 in the morning and then Arthur drove 68 laps in the afternoon, making a team total of 277 laps, equivalent to 1463 kilometres.

Charles. Leclerc started off running the C2 compound, before switching to the C4, his best time being a strong 1’24”561 on the C4. By the lunch break, the Monegasque had completed 77 laps, equivalent to 407 km. In the afternoon, he added a further 59 (313 km) first on new C2s and then switching to the C3 and C5 compounds. His total for the day was 136 laps (720 km) and he topped the time sheet with a 1’23”510 set on the softest tyre.

Antonio and Arthur. Antonio Fuoco was driving the SF-24 for the first time, starting on the C3 and then the softer C4 with which he set his best time of 1’25”238. It was the second time the Italian had driven a current generation car and it was a useful exercise, allowing him to compare it with the virtual car he usually drives on the Maranello simulator. He did 73 laps, 386 kilometres. Prior to the afternoon session, the SF-24 was reconfigured to fit Arthur Leclerc who returned to the cockpit just four days after making his official debut at a Formula 1 weekend, replacing Carlos Sainz for the first free practice session at this track, driving alongside his brother. He completed 68 laps, 359 kilometres, on the C3, C4 and C5. Today, he was able to push the car harder, running a more complete programme to the one set out for him during Friday practice. His best time was a 1’24”576.





Antonio Fuoco, Driver car #38

It was important for me to have the opportunity to get back behind the wheel of a current generation Formula 1 car, having driven the F1-75 a few weeks ago at Fiorano. Doing so in Abu Dhabi, just a couple of days after the Grand Prix allows for particularly meaningful comparisons, because we managed to acquire data in similar climatic and track conditions. For me, spending so much time in the simulator, it was also useful to be able to work on correlation: tomorrow I will be back in Maranello where we will check some of the data from here. Then there will be a short break for the Christmas holiday after which I’m very enthusiastic about getting back to work on 2025, when we want to be even more competitive.





Arthur Leclerc, Driver car #39

It was great to be back in the car just a few days on from when I drove it in the first free practice session. Today, I was able to enjoy driving the SF-24 much more and we worked on a pretty busy programme, trying various things and gathering data that we will analyse in the coming days. Once again, it was special to have Charles across the garage from me and also to be on track with so many really good drivers. Next up is another week working in Maranello before a short break for the end of the year. Then it will be time to start again for what I expect will be a very busy 2025, but let’s hope it will be a very rewarding year.