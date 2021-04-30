Free practice 2: Carlos fourth, Charles seventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and seventh fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão.

66 laps. Both Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers began the session running the Medium compound tyre, with which the Spaniard did a 1’20”490 and the Monegasque a 1’20”987. Halfway through the session, they switched to Softs for a qualifying simulation and in this configuration Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’20”197 and Charles did a 1’20”360.



Programme. Qualifying start tomorrow at 15 local (16 CET,) preceded by the final free practice session at 12 (13 CET.) The 18th Portuguese Grand Prix to count for the World Championship gets underway at 15 local (16 CET) on Sunday.

