    Portuguese Grand Prix 2021 by Simone Delladio

    Maranello 28 aprile 2021

    Bio

    Simone Delladio (Trento, 1980) is an Italian illustrator and comic book artist. He graduates at the School of Comics in Milan in Illustration ad Scriptwriting. As a comic book artist, he works with several Italian publishers like Renoir Comics and Absolute Black; he also works as an illustrator with Asterion Press (Sine Requie) e Asmodee Italia. He is currently working with both national and international publishers, such as Gruner und Jahr/Mondadori, Rizzoli, Star Comics, Edizioni Inkiostro, Yemaya/Asmodee Italia and Dark Horse. In 2019 he starts his collaboration with Sergio Bonelli Editore drawing an issue of Dampyr (“Pirates”), written by Giulio Antonio Gualtieri.