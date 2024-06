Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and tenth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

68 laps. Charles and Carlos started by doing around 20 laps on Hard tyres, setting times of 1’13”132 and 1’13”494. They then switched to the Medium compound lowering their lap times, with Leclerc posting a 1’12”397 and Sainz a 1’12”954. As always in Monaco, it’s important to do plenty of laps, with Charles doing 33 and Carlos 35.