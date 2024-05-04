Sprint Race recap: Charles second, Carlos fifth

It’s time for the Miami Sprint Race. Charles and Carlos line up second and fifth on the grid respectively, both on new Medium tyres. Air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 46.

Start. Charles gets alongside Max Verstappen off the line, but is unable to pass the Dutchman, while Carlos stays fifth. At the first corner, Lando Norris is hit in a collision involving both Aston Martin drivers and Lewis Hamilton and has to retire, bringing out the Safety Car.

Lap 3. At the restart, Carlos sets off in pursuit of Daniel Ricciardo.

Finish. There are no more changes at the front so with Charles second and Carlos fifth, Scuderia Ferrari HP picks up 12 points in the early afternoon.