Free practice 1: Leclerc fastest, Sainz sixth

The Scuderia Ferrari drivers were first and sixth fastest in the first free practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at the new circuit based around the Hard Rock Stadium. The track surface was quite dusty, with a temperature close to the 50 degree mark, while the air temp was 34 and humidity was around 50%.

51 laps. Charles and Carlos first went out on Medium tyres, doing 16 and 15 laps respectively, their best times being 1’’32”555 and 1’32”443. After a red flag brought out when Valtteri Bottas went off the track, the Ferrari duo went back out on Soft tyres. However, Carlos then switched back to Mediums, following a puncture sustained after a harmless spin. Despite this, the Spaniard managed to improve getting down to 1’32”114 followed by a 1’31”528, which put him sixth fastest as well as being the quickest lap of the session on Medium tyres. Leclerc posted the outright quickest time of the hour in 1’31”098 on the Softs. Between them, they completed 51 laps: 26 for Charles and 25 for Carlos. The second free practice session takes place at 17.30 local (23.30 CET).