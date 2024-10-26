Free practice 3: Carlos third, Charles sixth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and sixth quickest in the third and final free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

45 laps. The Scuderia Ferrari HP pair waited a few minutes in the garage before taking to the track on new Soft tyres, which Leclerc did not have the opportunity to try yesterday, having missed the first session, as Oliver Bearman had taken over his car. Then in FP2 he only ran the Medium tyre as part of the Pirelli 2025 tyre test. Carlos posted a 1’17”825 and Charles stopped the clocks in 1’17”889, before improving to 1’17”616.

On the next lap, Sainz also improved to 1’17”447. The two drivers pitted while a few setting adjustments were made before going out on the same tyres, Carlos improving to 1’17”334 and Charles to 1’17”430. The two SF-24s were then fitted with new Softs, Sainz getting down to 1’16”832 and Leclerc to 1’17”232. The Spaniard completed 21 laps, the Monegasque 24.