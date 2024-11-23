Free practice 3: Carlos third, Charles 12th

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and twelfth fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

31 laps. The Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers waited until almost halfway through the session before going out on track, given that the surface was once again very dirty and therefore slow. They immediately went onto Soft tyres, with Leclerc setting a time of 1’35”109 and Sainz lapping in 1’35”702. Charles and Carlos then pitted for new Softs with the which the Spaniard improved to 1’33”918. Leclerc did not get out in time to do his lap before the session was red flagged after Lance Stroll stopped on track. When the session resumed, there was only time for drivers to do their practice starts. Sainz completed 16 laps and Leclerc did 15.