Free practice 1: Charles fourth, Carlos sixth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and sixth fastest in the first free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, during which the grip level on track was very low, with the surface being very dirty as the roads had been open to normal traffic up until just a few hours before the start of on-track activity.

53 laps. With air temperature at 14 degrees and the track at 16 and dropping, Charles and Carlos started off on Medium tyres setting times of 1’37”642 and 1’37”821, as the track condition evolved rapidly. The pair then switched to the Soft compound, their lap times dropping to 1’36”007 for Leclerc and 1’36”218 for Sainz. Towards the end of the hour, both Ferraris ran with a heavier fuel load to run in race trim on the Medium tyres from the start of the session. Between them they completed 53 laps, 27 for Charles and 26 for Carlos.