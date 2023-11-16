Carlos: “Getting in tune with the track will be essential”

Carlos Sainz has already won in Las Vegas: on Tuesday the Spaniard triumphed in the Netflix Cup, a golf tournament in which he played alongside the professional player Justin Thomas. Carlos arrived in the paddock today wearing the chequered jacket he was given. However, the trophy he won was shattered as it slipped from his grasp on the podium at the presentation. “I have to say it was great fun, and never mind about the cup,” commented Carlos in the FIA press conference.

New track. Sainz went on to talk about what’s coming up tomorrow. “I’m not going to do the planned track walk today as it’s pouring, but it’s not meant to rain for the rest of the weekend. So I will watch the Safety Car laps very carefully to try and understand a bit more about the track to add to what we’ve already learned from the simulator,” said the Spaniard. “It will be important to get comfortable with the car immediately because getting in tune with the track is essential when you tackle a street circuit for the first time. You have to do as many laps as possible, managing to get close to the walls and get the braking points right, because here they are at the end of long straights and they’re particularly tricky. Tomorrow’s going to be a busy day and we have to make the most of it.”