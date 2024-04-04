Charles: “Focusing on ourselves to maximise our potential”

Charles Leclerc met the media in Scuderia Ferrari’s hospitality in the Suzuka paddock and gave his analysis of the first three races of the season before looking ahead to this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. “I think we can be pleased with how we have started the championship, even if we mustn’t let up and we have to continue to work hard.

The key word is maximise. The Monegasque had kind words for the team: “I think they did a great job in Maranello over the winter, because the SF-24 is a clear step forward compared to last year’s car,” he said. “Then in the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, as a team, we got the best result available to us and in Australia we made the most of it when our rivals slipped up, not leaving a single point on the table. Obviously, I have not yet won and that is still my immediate short-term goal, but I think we have maximised our potential.”



Expectations. “Looking ahead to this weekend’s race, Charles wants to continue with the way the season has gone so far. “I think that, at a track like this, Red Bull will be very competitive, especially as in Australia the front tyres suffered from graining which we don’t expect will be the case here. Having said that, from our side, it will be vital to stay focused on ourselves so that we are ready to make the most of any opportunity that comes our way. We aim to be fighting at the front and then we’ll see what sort of result we can bring home.”

