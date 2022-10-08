Free practice 3: Carlos second, Charles third

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third fastest in the final free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka circuit. The track was dry, even though the skies were still overcast.

54 laps. While waiting for track conditions to be at their best, both drivers first went out with a high fuel load, running in race trim. Charles set a time of 1’36”200 on the Medium compound tyres and Carlos did 1’35”491 on Softs. Halfway through the session they switched to qualifying configuration, running Soft tyres. Carlos posted a time of 1’30”965 with Charles doing a 1’31”388 before fitting a second set to get down to 1’30”980. Sainz and Leclerc each completed 27 laps.