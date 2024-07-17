Getting back on the right track in Hungary

THREE QUESTIONS TO... RICCARDO ADAMI

RACE ENGINEER #55

1. What are the main features of the Hungaroring?



It has many low speed corners and very few straights. Usually, one runs the cars in high downforce configuration, even if that leads to increased drag. Of the permanent circuits on the calendar it has the lowest average lap speed. A car needs to have excellent traction but also a very responsive front end in mid-corner in order to take the best line. High ambient temperatures and the short straight sections put the car’s cooling system under a lot of stress, while this also takes its toll on the drivers who have to deal with a rapid sequence of corners in the middle section that’s almost like driving a kart track. Overtaking is difficult, therefore one has to focus on qualifying as well as on race pace. Adding to the challenge over the weekend is the weather as, at this time of year, there’s the possibility of a summer storm.

2. You have years of experience as a race engineer under your belt and this year, apart from engineering Carlos, you have also had to look after Oliver Bearman when he made his Formula 1 debut in Jeddah. What does it take to do your job?



It is vital to ensure good communication with the driver for him to download everything he is feeling in the car, passing on that information taking into account the circumstances and prevailing conditions, which can be extremely changeable. All drivers are different and my experience has taught me to evaluate each situation in order to help them perform at their best. For example, with Oliver, we had very little time available and it was important to give him the right information for him to deal with qualifying and the race. Over the course of a season however, it’s possible to develop and grow the affinity between driver and team.

3. What do you like most about your job and what areas are more complicated to manage?



I’ve been doing this for a long time now and I still get a kick out of the feelings one experiences over the course of a race weekend, especially when you do a good job. It’s a long season and sometimes it’s complicated to manage the very stressful moments that can arise. But this is my passion and I’m proud to be part of Scuderia Ferrari.





Profile



Riccardo Adami

Nationality: Italian

Born: 27/11/1973

In: Brescia (IT)





HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX: FACTS & FIGURES

8. The number of UNESCO sites in Hungary, recognised for their cultural, natural, artistic and historic significance, preserved so that future generations can appreciate them. The first on the list is Holloko, a perfectly preserved example of a small Hungarian village, which predates the 20th Century agricultural revolution, noted for the unusual architecture of its 126 houses. Next are the caves of Aggtelek and Slovak Karst, over 700 caves located in the Karst area between Hungary and Slovakia. The Pannonhalma Monastery was founded in 996 by the Benedictines on the hill where Saint Martin is alleged to have been born. It was from here that the Benedictine monks began converting Hungarians to Christianity and it is also here that the first documents in the Hungarian language were written in 1055. The Hortobagy National Park is also of great significance, both for its landscape as well as for its culture, preserving customs and folklore of the puszta shepherds. Another notable site is the early Christian cemetery of Pecs, noted for its ornate tombs dating back to the 4th century AD. Finally, the Ferto Lake complex is worth a mention because of the many different cultures that were prevalent in this area for eight millenia. The most recent addition to the UNESCO list are the hills and river valleys of the Tokai wine-producing area, an intricate mix of vineyards, farms, villages and small towns and historic cellars that tell the story of the production of these famous wines, which have been strictly regulated for almost three centuries.

25. Budapest’s place on the list of the most visited cities in the world. According to the Global Destination Cities Index, the number of people who visit the Hungarian capital has increased by 79% since 2009, putting it ahead of Prague in 28th place and Vienna in 33rd. It is particularly popular with all three demographic age groups who visit all year round.

33. The miniature statues, the work of Mihaly Koldko, an artist noted for his guerrilla-sculptures, to be found in Budapest. He wanted to represent people and objects of mass culture, while adding a link to Hungarian history, tradition and contemporary art. Among his most famous works are Rubik’s Cube, a well-known Hungarian invention, situated on the Bern pier; a sad looking tank commemorating the bloody 1956 uprising crushed by Soviet troops (the tank barrel points downwards as if ashamed of what it has done); one of Chuck Norris on the Pest side of the Megyeri Bridge. The actor is hugely popular in Hungary to the point that locals suggested the new bridge across the River Danube should be named after him. There is even one of the Muppet Show’s famous frog, Kermit.

1200. The length in metres of the labyrinth of grottos and caves that extends beneath Budapest’s Royal Palace to a depth of 16 metres. Inside there is a Paleolithic area, and a historic one, as well as a collection of waxworks of various famous people.

1700. The year in which the first recipes for langos appeared, one of the most famous Hungarian culinary specialities. The basic ingredients of this large pancake are flour, yeast, water and salt, to which are added various ingredients. Yoghurt, sour cream or potatoes can also be used to make the dough. Langos can also be found in all countries that were part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire: Austria, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Romania and also parts of Italy.