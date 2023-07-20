Carlos: “I’d like a podium to dedicate to my grandfather”

Carlos Sainz took part in today’s pre Hungarian Grand Prix FIA press conference and admitted he was keen to find out how competitive the SF-23 would be on the twisty Hungaroring track. “This circuit should suit our car,” confirmed the Spaniard. ‘But the group behind Red Bull is so evenly matched that the slightest detail can make the difference between finishing on the podium or just on the edge of the points places. We will do our best to try and make the most of our potential, starting with qualifying, when we will be trying a new format.” He was referring to the fact that only Hard tyres can be used in Q1, Mediums in Q2 and Softs in Q3.

Special motivation. This will be a significant weekend for Carlos. “For my family, the past few days have been rather sad, because we lost my grandfather. I’d like to be able to dedicate a podium finish in Hungary to him and so I’ll be racing with even more motivation to do well.”