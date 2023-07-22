Free practice 3: Charles seventh, Carlos eighth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the seventh and eighth fastest times respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying which starts at 16 local time.

57 laps. Both drivers started off on used Medium tyres, the Monegasque setting a time of 1’19”565 and the Spaniard stopping the clocks in 1’20”345. Both then took on a heavier fuel load, completing 17 laps in race trim on the same tyres. Towards the end, Leclerc and Sainz went out on Softs for a qualifying simulation, lapping in 1’18”190 and 1’18”234 respectively. Charles did 28 laps, Carlos did 29.