Free Practice 2: Charles first, Carlos tenth

Charles Leclerc was quickest in the second free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix and Carlos was tenth.

40 laps. Both drivers waited a few minutes before leaving the garage on used Medium tyres, with Carlos posting a time of 1’19”003 and Charles a 1’19”033. They then switched to the Soft compound with which Leclerc set the fastest time of the day in 1’17”696, while Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’18”182. For the rest of the session, both drivers focussed on race runs, still on the Soft tyre.