Free practice 2: Charles heads the field, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in the second free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Second on the time sheet was Lando Norris, with the Monegasque’s Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in third place.

56 laps. The two Ferrari drivers went out on Medium tyres, Charles immediately posting a good 1’18”911 and Carlos setting a time of 1’19”392. After switching to the Softs, Leclerc got down to 1’18”445 and Sainz did a 1’18”676. Once again, towards the end of the hour, more fuel was put in the cars as the drivers tackled some long runs on both compounds. Charles did 27 laps and Carlos 29.