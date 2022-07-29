  • Store
    Free practice 1: Carlos tops the time sheet, Charles third

    Budapest 29 luglio 2022

    Carlos Sainz was quickest in the first free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard was followed by Max Verstappen, second and his Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

    51 laps. Both drivers ran only the Soft tyre to get a handle on track conditions that were evolving constantly. By the end of the first run, Charles got down to a 1’19”426 and Carlos posted a 1’19”671. They then both took on a new set of tyres, with the Monegasque managing a 1’19”039, while the Spaniard posted the quickest time of all in 1’18”750.

    Towards the end of the hour, both cars ran with a higher fuel load to check out the car’s behaviour in race configuration. The Scuderia pair completed a total of 51 laps, 25 for Sainz, 26 for Leclerc.