Free practice 1: Carlos fourth, Charles seventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and seventh fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

47 laps. The task of tyre evaluation was split between the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers, with Carlos starting on the Medium compound and Charles on the Hards. In this configuration, the Spaniard’s best lap was a 1’19”727, while the Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’19”897. In the middle part of the session, the SF21s ran with low fuel and Soft tyres. In this part, Carlos did a good 1’18”115, to be fourth fastest, while Charles encountered traffic and could therefore do no better than a reasonable 1’18”391. In the final minutes, both drivers ran with a high fuel load. Sainz did a total of 24 laps, one more than his team-mate, making for a team total of 47.

Second session. The cars will be back on track at 15 this afternoon, for a further 60 minutes of free practice.