Quali recap: Charles on pole with help from Carlos

Weather: clear skies, dry. Temperature: air 31°, track 53°

Q1. In the first part of qualifying, Charles goes out immediately, while Carlos who will be starting from the back of the grid tomorrow, waits a few more minutes. The Monegasque posts a time of 1’31”727, while Carlos then sets a time of 1’32”397 and both of them have done enough to make it through to the next part.

Q2. Charles goes out on used Softs, while Carlos waits in the garage. The Monegasque posts a 1’32”587, but his team-mate is on new tyres and puts in an incredible 1’31”081. Leclerc goes for another run on new Softs and laps in 1’32”216. Both F1-75s have made the cut to Q3.

Q3. Charles and Carlos go out on track together and the Spaniard gives his team-mate a tow to help him post a 1’31”209 to take provisional pole. The process is repeated for another lap and Charles gets down to 1’30”872. It is his seventh pole of the season and Scuderia Ferrari’s eighth.