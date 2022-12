Scuderia Ferrari had a very difficult time of it in the French Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz finished in eleventh place and Charles Leclerc was 16th.

Race pace not good enough. Both drivers were affected by particularly high tyre degradation, which made itself felt as from lap 10. The team tried two different strategies, putting Charles on a two-stopper, while Carlos only pitted once. However, neither SF21 made it into the points.