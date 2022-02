This morning, the test programme which Scuderia Ferrari was due to carry out, starting today at the Fiorano track has been changed. While awaiting an update from the FIA as to how rules relating to “Test Previous Cars,” which establish the criteria for which cars can be used in this type of test, are being applied for 2022, the decision has been taken to use a 2018 SF71H car. Further details on the test programme will follow later.