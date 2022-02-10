Ferrari renews partnership with Palantir

Ferrari is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Palantir Technologies, a world leader in the development of analytics platforms working with complex and sensitive data. Palantir now becomes a Scuderia Ferrari Team Partner.

As a result of this new agreement, Scuderia Ferrari will be able to count on the latest generation of the Palantir Foundry platform, which can analyse data from various sources even faster than before.





Mattia Binotto Team Principal & Managing Director

We are pleased to be extending and expanding our partnership with Palantir, with whom we share common values of relentlessly pursuing technological innovation and the desire to continually improve.

Data analysis plays a vital role in Formula 1 and being able to count on an excellent partner such as Palantir can make all the difference. Tasks that just a few years ago would take several minutes of calculation can now be carried out in a few seconds, thanks to solutions that have been in use through this partnership.



Josh Harris Executive Vice-President Palantir Technologies

Scuderia Ferrari and Palantir are united in their pursuit of excellence.

As a team and as a company, Ferrari’s achievements have made it a legend. We are keen to continue working with the most successful team in the history of Formula 1.