Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were sixth and twelfth fastest in the third and final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix. The two SF1000s covered a total of 30 laps of the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, 15 per driver.

Start on Mediums. Both Scuderia Ferrari drivers started on the Medium tyres, which could be the ideal choice for Q2 in order to start the race on this compound. Charles did a 1’18”950, while Sebastian stopped the clocks in 1’19”967.

End on Softs. In the second half of the session, Leclerc and Vettel did a Q3 simulation run using the Soft compound, both improving with Charles getting down to 1’18”193 and Sebastian to 1’18”707, which were good enough for sixth and twelfth places.

Programme. Towards the end of the hour, both drivers pitted to take on a medium fuel load to do some practice starts and a few laps in race configuration, although they had to stop soon after as the final two minutes of the session were red flagged following an incident involving Esteban Ocon caused by a misunderstanding with Kevin Magnussen.