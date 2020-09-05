Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were 11th and 15th fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix, completing 24 laps between them at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

Slipstreaming and delta times. In the final hour prior to qualifying, the team tried out the slipstreaming procedure with the two drivers to try and get the best possible lap time. Charles’ fastest time was a 1’20”917 while Sebastian stopped the clocks in 1’21”263. During the session the drivers also had to get to grips with the delta time which is the slowest lap time permitted without getting a penalty in qualifying. It proved to be tricky, keeping an eye on the dashboard while managing the traffic out on track.

Programme. Qualifying begins at 15 CET and the Italian Grand Prix gets underway tomorrow at 15.10.