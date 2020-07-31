The British Grand Prix has not got off to a particularly good start for Scuderia Ferrari. In the first free practice session only Charles Leclerc was able to start the day’s work programme. The engine had to be removed from Sebastian Vettel’s SF1000 to check the intercooler system and the German thus only completed two laps.

Car 16. Leclerc completed 22 laps, gathering plenty of useful data for the team, while also working on car set-up. The Monegasque run on Hard and Medium compound tyres, with a best lap of 1’28”221, which was fifth fastest of the session.

Programme. Sebastian will take part in the second practice session, which starts at 15 local (16 CET.) Tomorrow’s final free practice starts at 11 (12 CET) with qualifying getting underway at 14 (15 CET.) The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2 August at 14.10 (15.10 CET.)