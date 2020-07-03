215 days on from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix held on 1 December 2019, Formula 1 was back on track for a race weekend. Shortly after 11, the SF1000s of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc drove out of the Scuderia Ferrari garage to complete their installation laps on the Spielberg track.

Rain tyre. The first few runs were completed on rain tyres, as a short shower fell just as the session began. The track did not stay damp for long and so the everyone soon switched to slicks. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers focussed on set up work, only using the Medium tyres. Charles first quick lap was a 1’06”554, which he improved on twice, with a 1’06”120 and then a 1’05”924, his best of the morning.

Sebastian kicked off with a 1’06”343, improving twice to 1’06”120 and finally to his best lap of 1’06”077. Charles and Sebastian were tenth and twelfth fastest respectively.

Programme. Preparation for tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race resumes this afternoon with the second free practice session started at 15 CET.



